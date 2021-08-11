North Aurora man points gun at police, is fatally shot by officer, authorities say

A North Aurora man was fatally shot by a police officer Tuesday night after he reportedly pointed a gun at three North Aurora police officers, according to authorities.

Police identified the man Wednesday as James Wiesner, 51.

North Aurora police Chief David Fisher said Wiesner's fiancee, with whom he lived in the 400 block of Pine Creek Drive, called police about 9:30 p.m. and reported he was "acting erratically."

As officers arrived, no one answered the door, but officers could hear Wiesner and one other man inside the home, Fisher said. Wiesner's fiancee arrived at the scene and let officers into the home through the garage.

Three officers entered the home and were approached by Wiesner, who had a gun "which he pointed directly at the officers," according to a news release from the Police Department.

The police officers left the home and the man followed them outside, according to the news release. Officers attempted to take cover and the man continued to advance on the officers and ignore all commands to drop the gun, police said.

"As Wiesner approached one of the officers in the street, the officer fired his duty weapon at Wiesner, striking him in the upper body," according to the release.

Police called for an ambulance and performed first aid until it arrived, according to authorities. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"There is no threat to the community," police said, referring to the shooting as an isolated event.

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force. The three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the fatal shooting is investigated.

The North Aurora Police Department had no prior contact with Wiesner, Fisher said.

Fisher said the department is looking at several squad car dashcam videos to see if there is any footage from the incident to release. The main squad car parked on the street was not facing the house, making it hard to see anything relating to the incident, he said.

North Aurora does not have body cameras for police officers, and has been in the process of reaching out to companies and collecting bids on the cameras.

