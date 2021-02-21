 Skip to main content
Northern Ill. man sentenced in deaths of wife, sister-in-law
Northern Ill. man sentenced in deaths of wife, sister-in-law

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2017 shooting deaths of his wife and her teenage sister.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that Ryan Yarber was sentenced Friday after a McHenry County judge accepted a plea deal in which Yarber would plea guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Under state sentencing guidelines, the 34-year-old Garber could be eligible for release after 31 years.

Yarber was arrested shortly after the deaths of his wife, Allania Yarber and her 15-year-old sister, Anniyah Reynolds.

According to authorities, Yarber had on the night of Aug. 3, 2017, called 911 to report that the shooting deaths of his wife and her sister came during a violent altercation in which the teenager tried to stab him with a butcher knife.

Autopsies revealed that Allania Yarber had been shot five times and Anniyah Reynolds had been shot three times.

