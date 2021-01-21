Number of abortions drops in Missouri because of regulations

Patients also are limiting the number of appointments and travel because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

More patients are also seeking medication abortions, which the St. Louis facility has not provided in more than two years because of Missouri's requirement that patients wanting that procedure must undergo a pelvic exam. The mandatory pelvic exam is at odds with guidelines set by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The clinic's website tells people wanting to schedule an abortion they can visit the Illinois clinic to receive an abortion in one visit but that the procedure is still offered in St. Louis.

It is not the first time that Operation Rescue has claimed the St. Louis facility is no longer providing abortions. In March, the organization said on its website that someone pretending to be a patient called the clinic and was not allowed to book an appointment there.

At the time, few surgical abortions were being provided in St. Louis because the clinic was fighting the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' refusal to renew its license. A state administrative commission later ruled the health department wrongfully denied the renewal.