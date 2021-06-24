Nurses strike Cook County Health for 1 day over staffing

CHICAGO — Cook County Health postponed non-urgent procedures and appointments and brought in temporary help after 900 nurses went on a one-day strike Thursday to protest staffing shortages.

The nurses work at Stroger and Provident hospitals, the system’s clinics, and Cermak Health Services, which provides health care to detainees at the Cook County Department of Corrections.

They formed picked lines the two hospital and at Cermak and held signs saying “Safe staffing saves lives” and “Our patients deserve better.”

The county employs about 1,200 nurses, union representatives say, but the Illinois Labor Relations Board ruled this week about 380 could not join the strike in the interests of public safety. A court ruling Wednesday reduced that number somewhat.

The nurses are represented by the National Nurses Organizing Committee. Their last contract expired in November.

A Cook County Health spokeswoman said some elective and “non-urgent” procedures or appointments have been rescheduled. The system also planned to bring in agency nurses to increase staffing in trauma and emergency departments.

Some other Illinois hospitals have faced nurse strikes in recent years, with nurses often citing staffing as a main concern.

