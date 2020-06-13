Nursing home COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Illinois, though growth of new reported cases slowed

Another 349 people living and working in Illinois long-term care facilities died of the novel coronavirus since the last weekly update and another 1,700 were confirmed to be infected, the state reported Friday.
That brings the total number of reported infections inside the state’s nursing homes and other larger congregate settings to 20,550. Cases from long-term care facilities account for about 16% of the more than 130,000 confirmed infections statewide and nearly 55% of all deaths.
Updated Illinois Department of Public Health data on Friday showed that 3,433 residents and workers connected to long-term care centers have died of COVID-19.
Although the numbers still are growing, the pace at which infections were reported did slow a bit. Since the last data report on June 5, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among workers and residents of nursing homes and other institutional settings rose by about 9%. The number of cases had grown by about 10% the previous week and by 15% between May 23 and May 30.
Across Illinois, 580 long-term care facilities -- nursing homes, assisted living settings and centers for adults with developmental disabilities -- have had confirmed COVID-19 cases. Residents or workers have died as a result of the virus in more than 400 of those facilities; 152 facilities have had 10 or more deaths.
Most of the hardest-hit homes are in Cook County and surrounding counties. No facility has had more confirmed cases than the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, where 325 people have tested positive. Ludeman serves adults with developmental disabilities. And no facility has had more COVID-19 related deaths than the Villa at Windsor Park on Chicago’s South Side, where 43 people now have died of the virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!