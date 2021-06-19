O’Hare’s newest runway hasn’t significantly changed traffic patterns — or quieted jet noise for many residents

When O’Hare International Airport’s newest runway opened late last year, Lynne Denemark tipped a glass with neighbors in west suburban Bloomingdale to what they thought would be a new era of quieter skies after years of heavy airplane noise.

“We toasted with friends, ‘It’s finally open, we can get some relief,’” Denemark said.

Months later, that celebratory mood has turned into aggravation, with the roar of jet engines over her house a soundtrack that hasn’t changed.

“It hasn’t gotten better. If anything, it’s gotten worse,” she said.

Arrival and departure data from Chicago’s Aviation Department bear that out, showing that older runways on the southern half of O’Hare have continued to be the site of most takeoffs and landings in recent months, leaving noise patterns in surrounding communities largely unchanged.

Denemark’s earlier optimism was understandable. The newly christened long runway north of the airport’s terminal was seen as a harbinger of relief to communities like Bloomingdale that bore the brunt of airplane noise for years during the airport’s lengthy runway realignment project.

Officials said the northern runway would bring more balance to plane traffic after residents whose homes line up with south airfield runways spent years dealing with the near-constant roar of low-flying jets overhead.

So far, the promised redistribution of noise hasn’t transpired.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said that’s largely because the north airfield at O’Hare “is still a work in progress.”

While construction continues on extending another north airfield runway, it’s “more efficient to taxi departures” on a southern runway, and use the new northern runway “as the second runway as operations get busier in a typical day,” Molinari said.

Once the other north runway “is extended and construction on the North airfield is completed, this runway will handle more operations on the North airfield,” he said. That runway is expected to be finished in “late fall,” according to city Aviation Department spokeswoman Christine Carrino.

After that, the plan is for a lower percentage of planes to use the Wilson Avenue flight path east of the airport, over Chicago neighborhoods like Portage Park, Jefferson Park and Albany Park, plus suburban Norridge and Harwood Heights. West of the airport that flight path goes over suburban Bensenville and Wood Dale.

But those changes mean residents living farther north will be hearing planes more often.

To hit the new runway, planes coming in from the east are lining up south of Devon Avenue, flying over the city’s West Ridge, Sauganash and Norwood Park neighborhoods. Southern parts of suburban Park Ridge will also get more noise as the new runway gets more use.

To the west of the airport, the new flight path lines up through southern Elk Grove Village.

The newly extended runway opening this year will be just south of the runway that opened last year, further increasing the noise in that area if those runways start taking on more planes now landing and taking off to the south.

Another north airfield runway — which sends low-flying planes over Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood and northern Park Ridge from the east, and northern Elk Grove Village from the west — has been in operation for several years.

The newest northern runway was commissioned on Nov. 5. That month, it was used for 0% of takeoffs or departures, either during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., or during overnight operations, according to a Chicago Department of Aviation report.

The new runway usage remained flat at 0% across the board in December and January, according to Aviation Department data.

On Feb. 1, instrument landing systems were commissioned for both ends of the new runway, which officials said allows it to handle more planes. Its share of arrivals and departures increased, to 12% of daytime landings and 13% of departures. At night, the share went up to 2% of landings and 7% of departures.

An older north runway handled 29% of daytime arrivals and 2% of overnight arrivals that month.

But the bulk of O’Hare’s traffic uses runways in the southern portion of the airport. in February, a single runway south of the terminal — among the eight runways currently in use at the airport — handled 54% of daytime arrivals and 79% of overnight arrivals. Another south airport runway took on 68% of daytime departures and 70% of overnight departures, according to the city.

In March, the imbalance continued. While the new runway shouldered 14% of daytime arrivals and 15% of daytime departures, a single south airport runway was responsible for 48% of arrivals during those hours, and another one in that part of the airport saw 63% of departures.

Overnight in March, one runway south of the terminal handled 78% of arrivals, and the one next to it saw 68% of departures, while the new north runway got 3% and 9%, respectively.

The older north runway handled 27% of daytime arrivals and 4% of overnight arrivals in March.

By April, the new north runway saw 17% of daytime arrivals, while the older north runway had 27%. Meanwhile, south runways combined for 51%. Departing planes used the south airfield 85% of the time and the north airfield 15% of the time.

The north airfield runways saw 28% of arrivals and 17% of departures during the night in April, while the south airfield handled the rest, according to the city.

There have been millions of complaints about the noise filed by residents since October 2013 when the Federal Aviation Administration changed O’Hare flight patterns after a fourth east-west parallel runway opened.

In addition to new runways that are intended to help balance the noise of jets in surrounding communities, the FAA has tested various “Fly Quiet” programs in recent years in an attempt to spread the noise around at night.

Denemark is done hoping for the best, especially in the short term as concerns about the coronavirus ease and air traffic in and out of O’Hare picks up. “Coming out of the pandemic, it hasn’t reached its peak. It will only get worse,” she said.

