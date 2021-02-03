Obama Presidential Center groundbreaking could happen in August, after four years of delays

The federal review process that for four years had slowed the arrival of the Obama Presidential Center concluded on Wednesday, paving the way to yet another start date for the project’s groundbreaking in the storied Jackson Park on the South Side.
Federal agencies closed the final review into the project after determining the Obama center’s construction and nearby roadway fixes would not pose a “significant impact” on the environment, according to city and Obama Foundation officials. With other federal reviews looking into factors such as the project’s effects on historic properties also recently ending, that means preliminary work can start in April and groundbreaking can likely begin as early as August. The Obama Foundation estimates construction will take about four years.
“Getting to this point wouldn’t have been possible without the folks in the community who have been a part of this process along the way,” former President Barack Obama said in a video message. “Michelle and I want to thank you for making this project even better — a space for the community, built in partnership with the community. We know that by working together, we can unlock the South Side’s fullest potential — and help set up our city, our country and our world for even better years still to come.”
The city’s announcement said the “major milestone” will be followed with a number of investments to boost jobs and resources in the surrounding neighborhoods and improve roadways.
“With this final step in the review, Chicago is now officially the home of the presidential center for our country’s first Black president,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote in a statement. “The Obama Presidential Center and nearby capital improvement projects will undoubtedly distinguish our city’s historic South Side as a world-class economic and cultural hub.”
In 2016, Obama announced that Jackson Park, sandwiched between Lake Michigan and Woodlawn, would be the destination of his future presidential center, at the time scheduled to open in 2021. His choice was heralded by supporters who hoped the project would help revitalize neighboring communities and become a source of pride for South Side locals and visitors alike.
The groundbreaking of the $500 million campus will include a museum, Obama Foundation offices, a public library branch, an athletic center and an outdoor recreation space. Its opening initially had been set for this year, but four years of obstacles have stood in the project’s way, at times leaving supporters with dashed hopes as groundbreaking repeatedly was delayed.
The roadblocks began with the Obamas’ decision to build the center in Jackson Park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That location, as well as the need to close and expand major adjacent streets, prompted a federal review in 2017 to evaluate the project’s effects on the historic properties. The review is known as “Section 106” and required under the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act. Two other federal processes, a National Environmental Policy Act review on the environmental impact and a “Section 4(f)” one on the project’s effects on protected parkland, also commenced.
On Wednesday, officials announced all federal reviews were now finished. But another hurdle arose in 2018 when the nonprofit Protect Our Parks sued the city of Chicago to halt the project, alleging that officials did not have the authority to transfer public parkland to a private nongovernmental entity such as the Obama Foundation.
A federal appeals court ruled in August that the plaintiffs did not suffer actual harm and many of their grievances were not within the court’s jurisdiction. Still, Herb Caplan, president and founder of Protect Our Parks, has said he is in the process of petitioning his lawsuit to be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Like it or not, public land is protected and needs to be expanded, not curtailed,” Caplan said in 2020.
Part of the city’s roadway changes around the Obama center will include creating more than 5 acres of green land that will be carved out through closing streets such as Cornell Drive between North Midway Plaisance and Hayes Drive and northbound between East 68th Street to where the drive becomes a two-way street. Other improvements on Lake Shore Drive and arterial streets also will take place. The roadway construction will begin ahead of the possible August Obama center physical groundbreaking and will cost about $174 million in funding from the state.
In addition, the city has agreed to multiple affordable housing measures under its Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance after years of community organizing from activists with the Obama Community Benefits Agreement coalition and Ald. Jeanette Taylor. That deal capped a contentious debate between the mayor and community critics who long insisted the presidential center would displace longtime and lower-income residents without protective provisions in place.