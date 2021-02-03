Obama Presidential Center groundbreaking could happen in August, after four years of delays

On Wednesday, officials announced all federal reviews were now finished. But another hurdle arose in 2018 when the nonprofit Protect Our Parks sued the city of Chicago to halt the project, alleging that officials did not have the authority to transfer public parkland to a private nongovernmental entity such as the Obama Foundation.

A federal appeals court ruled in August that the plaintiffs did not suffer actual harm and many of their grievances were not within the court’s jurisdiction. Still, Herb Caplan, president and founder of Protect Our Parks, has said he is in the process of petitioning his lawsuit to be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Like it or not, public land is protected and needs to be expanded, not curtailed,” Caplan said in 2020.

Part of the city’s roadway changes around the Obama center will include creating more than 5 acres of green land that will be carved out through closing streets such as Cornell Drive between North Midway Plaisance and Hayes Drive and northbound between East 68th Street to where the drive becomes a two-way street. Other improvements on Lake Shore Drive and arterial streets also will take place. The roadway construction will begin ahead of the possible August Obama center physical groundbreaking and will cost about $174 million in funding from the state.