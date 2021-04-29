October taco lunch at Illinois warehouse leads to 23 COVID-19 cases, one death and an OSHA fine

COVID-19 safety protocols at the facility include temperature checks, masks and social distancing “wherever feasible,” Gelb said.

On Friday, Oct. 23, an employee volunteered to pick up restaurant tacos for her office co-workers after getting permission from a supervisor. The wrapped tacos were placed in a small break room, Gelb said. While some employees took the tacos back to their desks, others ate them in the break room together, Gelb said.

By the following Monday, some workers began to call in sick, with the first confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis reported the next day, according to Tim Nelson, chief financial officer.

A 56-year-old office employee who participated died Nov. 3 from COVID-19 complications, Nelson said. The company did not disclose her name.

Nelson said OSHA’s citation misrepresents the company’s alleged failure to contain the outbreak.

“The individual who passed away was the second person to report symptoms,” Nelson said. “It’s not like someone who contracted it a week later while continuing to work at the facility.”

The facility was temporarily shut down Nov. 4 following discussions with the DuPage County Health Department. By Nov. 9, 23 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.