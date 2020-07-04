Of the COVID-19 pregnancy cases reported in Illinois, Black and Latina women make up over 70%

She and the pregnant moms she speaks to -- now over videoconferencing -- talk about finding healthy food and the impact that can have on their babies. She tells them about the importance of prenatal care and meeting with doctors. She encourages them to speak up at appointments.

“Arming them with information about their options just helps them advocate for themselves,” she said.

Paris Brown remembers being glued to the TV in March. In her second trimester, she watched as the state of Illinois shut down, worrying about what it meant for her second daughter due in late July.

“I would wake up at 3, 4 in the morning and wouldn’t even go back to sleep,” she said. While she hasn’t tested positive for the virus, the pandemic has added stress to her pregnancy.

During each ultrasound, she uses so much hand sanitizer that her doctor told her, “Clearly, you’re very cautious.”

She attended all appointments in person, balancing concerns about being in a hospital with wanting to hear her baby’s heartbeat. Doctors stress that in-person visits are often crucial, depending on each patient’s pregnancy, and that it is safe to attend them.

“Obviously I have to put the baby’s health first,” Brown said.