Off-duty Chicago officer killed as SUV leaves road, crashes while he fled police

An off-duty Chicago police officer who was killed when the SUV he was driving slammed into a power pole early Monday was fleeing from police who had tried to make a traffic stop shortly before the crash, authorities said.

In a news release, Arlington Heights Police said the 29-year-old man was speeding when he was spotted by an officer in nearby Rolling Meadows, but fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. According to the release, the officer stopped chasing the SUV after a short time.

A couple miles away in Arlington Heights, the driver lost control of the SUV, which after it struck the power pole, became airborne and traveled through three yards before it came to a stop against a house, police said.

No one inside that home was injured. The officer was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Authorities have not released the man's name, but Chicago Police confirmed that the man was an off-duty officer who worked in the 15th District.

A passenger in the man's vehicle was taken to a hospital and was treated and released.

