Off-duty Chicago officer killed as SUV leaves road, crashes

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed Monday morning when the SUV he was driving left a suburban Chicago roadway, became airborne and crashed, police said.

Arlington Heights police said the 29-year-old man was speeding northbound when he lost control and hit a power pole before going airborne. The SUV traveled through three yards before police said it came to a stop against a house.

No one inside that home was injured, but the officer was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released information on the man’s identity, but Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed that the man was an off-duty Chicago police officer who worked in the 15th District, WLS-TV reported.

A passenger in the man’s vehicle was taken to a hospital and was treated and released.

