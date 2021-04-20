Officer in fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo speaks with Cook County prosecutors, sources say

Chicago’s police review board released body camera video on Thursday of a police officer’s fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy late last month.

The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo has given a statement to Cook County prosecutors as part of their review of the night the teen was killed, sources told the Tribune.

Such statements are not uncommon, and the development does not indicate whether prosecutors intend to charge the officer, Eric Stillman, with any crimes connected to the shooting.

In general, the subject of an investigation may agree to speak with prosecutors on the understanding that his statement will not be used against him unless criminal charges are brought and he contradicts that statement from the witness stand. Subjects often give such statements on the belief it could help them avoid criminal charges altogether.

Stillman’s attorney, Tim Grace, declined to comment, except to say he does not believe prosecutors have a basis to charge Stillman in connection with the shooting.

“I don’t think there is enough evidence for the state to prove their very high burden of ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’” Grace said.

Stillman, a military veteran, was assigned to the Ogden District tactical unit. It was not immediately clear when he spoke to prosecutors, who are in the process of a review of the case.