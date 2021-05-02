 Skip to main content
Officials say Illinois approaching 10M COVID-19 vaccines
CHICAGO — Illinois is approaching 10 million COVID-19 vaccines, public health officials said Sunday.

The state has roughly 11.8 million vaccines on hand, of which more than 9.3 million have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois working on vaccination 'proof' system, but details are few

Meanwhile, the state logged another 1,860 new confirmed and probable infections and 27 more COVID-19 deaths.

Overall, Illinois has reported more than 1.3 million cases and 22,019 deaths.

United States to, Restrict Travel From India, Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases. Joe Biden’s administration is set to ban all travel from India into the United States starting Tuesday. . White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news on Friday. . Psaki said the decision to restrict travel was based on advice from the CDC and due India’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. . She also cited the concerning fact that “multiple [COVID-19] variants” are circulating in the country. On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately. The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India, Jen Psaki, via 'WSJ'. According to the ‘Wall Street Journal,’ an administration official disclosed that the ban would not apply to some individuals. . This includes U.S. citizens, permanent residents and other exempted individuals such as humanitarian workers. . Those individuals would still be required to meet current quarantine and testing requirements that are in place for international travelers. . The U.S. now joins the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Australia in restricting travel from India. . India reported an additional 386,452 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total caseload to more than 18 million.

With COVID-19 cases declining, some restrictions are easing. That includes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying some basketball and hockey fans will be allowed to watch games in person for the first time in more than a year. She announced Thursday that the United Center will be allowed to operate at 25% of its normal capacity.

