Officials say Illinois approaching 10M COVID-19 vaccines

The state has roughly 11.8 million vaccines on hand, of which more than 9.3 million have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With COVID-19 cases declining, some restrictions are easing. That includes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying some basketball and hockey fans will be allowed to watch games in person for the first time in more than a year. She announced Thursday that the United Center will be allowed to operate at 25% of its normal capacity.