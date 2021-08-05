On a 25-degree night, a woman wandered from an Illinois nursing home. It was fined $25,000

EUREKA — One night in early January, in sub-freezing temperatures, an 81-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia wandered from her Eureka nursing-home residence.
About 500 feet from The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing facility, she slipped on ice and fell, according to authorities. Police found her near a busy road.
She wasn't wearing winter clothing. Staff didn't know she was missing.
As a result, the Illinois Department of Public Health fined the nursing home $25,000. Corrective actions have been taken, according to Cory Row, vice president of business development for The Loft.
"The incident in reference is something the Loft Rehabilitation took extremely seriously," Row said in a statement to the Journal Star.
Row cited privacy concerns in not commenting about specifics.
Details about what happened were included in a report the IDPH posted recently on its website. Nobody was identified by name in the reports, a longstanding state policy. The incident at The Loft was among nursing-home violations the public-health department compiled statewide.
The department found The Loft guilty of not abiding by Nursing Home Care Act provisions related to accident-free environments and to supervision on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis.
An incident that took place Jan. 2 at The Loft, 700 N. Main St., is the crux of the state complaint.
Shortly after 9 o'clock that night, Eureka police were called to the 100 block of Clinton Drive on a report of a woman yelling for help. Clinton Drive is adjacent to Main Street, also known as Illinois Route 117.
Officers found the woman. A police report described her as frail, shivering and clad in thin shoes and stockings, a thin shirt and water-soaked slacks.
The police report was reproduced as part of the IDPH report.
"(She) could not remember her date of birth and thought she was in Creve Coeur, Illinois," the police report stated. "(She) stated she was just going for a walk and had just left her house when she slipped and fell on the snow and ice."
The temperature outdoors was about 25 degrees. The officers didn't know how long the woman had been there. In addition to dementia, the woman had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and social-anxiety disorder and had fallen repeatedly.
"(She) would have died outside" had a neighbor not heard her yelling, a Eureka police officer said separately to the IDPH.
Officers called the nursing home to check if the woman was a resident there. Staff confirmed she was but was unaware the woman had left.
When officers arrived at the nursing home, they heard a loud, beeping alarm at the northernmost entrance. No alarm could be heard at the main entrance or at the nurses station, according to police.
"It is unknown how (she) was able to walk past staff members, other residents, video surveillance, and a locked door that requires a code," the police report stated.
Minutes before 9 p.m., video surveillance recorded the woman walking back and forth in an unoccupied hallway, according to the Loft assistant director of nursing, who was quoted in the IDPH report.
On the woman's third trip down the hallway, she pushed an exterior door for 15 seconds. It opened. She walked out, then tried to re-enter but was unable to open the door. Then she turned around and left, the report stated.
A nurses-station alarm panel was turned off that would have sounded when the hallway door opened, according to the assistant director of nursing.
"Staff would not be able to hear an alarm at the door," she stated.
Multiple Loft employees told the IDPH two certified nursing assistants were on duty to tend to residents along four nursing-home hallways. The employees said the facility was shorthanded.
"The facility staff also informed (us) that they are grossly understaffed and have four managers sitting at home doing nothing that could help take some of the workload off," the police report stated.
"The staff also stated that the facility's upper management has been made aware of the staffing issues numerous times but have failed to resolve the issue."
It wasn't clear how many residents the facility housed at the time.
"We did not have enough staff, and that is why (she) was able to elope unnoticed," a Loft registered nurse told the IDPH.
An internal investigation determined the woman was wearing a non-functional electronic bracelet designed to track her movements, according to the report. The bracelet transmitter had expired.
One of the woman's care plans, dated through Jan. 31, did not note her Jan. 2 departure or how to prevent it from happening again.
The woman was prone to wandering, according to the IDPH report. Earlier that evening she had tried to leave the building through another exit, but at least one employee stopped her.
After the woman was found outside, paramedics checked her for injuries and hypothermia, according to police. When the woman was visited Jan. 4, she was sitting in her room and responsive but unaware of time, date or place.
Immediately following the incident, The Loft took action to secure residents' safety, according to Row. Since then, additional safety enhancements have been implemented.
"The Illinois Department of Public Health conducted an onsite revisit and reviewed all actions taken by the facility and subsequently determined the facility to be in substantial compliance," Row said in the statement.
"The Loft is committed to providing excellent care to those we serve and will continue to revise and update our policies as the needs of our residents change."
The Loft has a corporate office in Eureka, according to Row. It also operates nursing facilities in Canton, Decatur and Normal.
