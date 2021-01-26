On Trump’s final day, HHS launches probe into Illinois abortion law

The letter specifically referred to a federal law known as the Weldon Amendment, which has been attached to every HHS appropriations bill since 2005. It prohibits any recipient of HHS funds, including state and local governments, from discriminating against “any institutional or individual health care entity,” including health insurance plans, “on the basis that the health care entity does not provide, pay for, provide coverage of, or refer for abortions.”

“This Illinois law requires health insurance policies to cover elective chemical and surgical abortions,” Thomas More Society attorney Michael McHale said in a news release. “It compels businesses and individuals to pay for even late term abortion coverage and offers no religious exemptions. This is a violation of the federal Weldon Amendment.”

The Thomas More Society, a private, nonprofit law firm that focuses on religious freedom issues, acknowledged in its press release that the letter was dated in the final hours of the Trump administration and that it was unclear whether the new Biden administration would pursue the investigation. Biden has frequently expressed his support for abortion rights.