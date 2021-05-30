 Skip to main content
'One Illinois' theme of post-COVID-19 state fairs in August
SPRINGFIELD — Both Illinois state fairs this summer will boast a unity theme: "One Illinois."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the theme is to inspire the state to come together after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation last summer of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and DuQuoin State Fair.

"Coming off a year where the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August," Illinois State Fair Manager Keven Gordon said.

Both fairs will host onsite mobile vaccination clinics for their duration so any fair-goer who wants one can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The "One Illinois" logo will be featured throughout the grounds of both fairs and on merchandise.

The Illinois State Fair is Aug. 12-22. The fair in DuQuoin is Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

