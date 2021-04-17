One will get a COVID-19 vaccine. The other will not. How do couples navigate vaccine hesitancy?

This led into several conversations, though not really arguments, both said. Each remains a bit perplexed to be on opposite sides, but are working to understand the other person.

Jessica is not skeptical of the vaccine entirely. But she cannot be comforted about her concerns that people will have had access to this inoculation for only about a year. “I feel like the long-term effects can’t be known until people have had it for long-term,” she said.

For her, it is a risk assessment. She already had COVID-19, and certainly doesn’t want it again, but would rather accept the risk of the virus than get a vaccine.

For her father, however, who has a pulmonary disorder, “I totally encouraged him to get it.”

And Jessica is happy her boyfriend is getting vaccinated, because what will make her feel more confident is data — and more people need to be vaccinated for more data to be available.

“I can say ‘Nope not me,’ because there are 100 people lining up,” she said.

For Lamie, who could not wait to get his second dose of Moderna this week, the issue is about resuming normal life. He misses concerts; and can’t wait to go back to listening to music without worrying about all that expelled breath.