Onetime law student sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for terrorizing teen girl online

The young woman shuddered and sobbed in a federal courtroom Tuesday as she recalled the moment she found out, at age 13, that she’d been sending sexually explicit photos to an online predator.

It was late and her sister was asleep in their bedroom, she said. The man told her via Snapchat he knew who she was and that he owned her now. Shocked, she ran to the bathroom so her sister wouldn’t notice and “convulsed in horror, alone.”

Over the next three years, the man, David Cottrell, extorted and terrorized her, threatening to out the girl, identified as Minor A, to her family and friends if she didn’t continue sending him pornographic videos of herself on a nearly daily basis, according to court records.

He forced her to comply with his every demand, including staying up late on school nights to act out “scripts” for him and leaving her middle school classes at times to take nude photos of herself in the bathroom, records show.

Moments after hearing the victim’s emotional statement in court, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman sentenced Cottrell, a Niles native and former law school student, to 27 years in prison for “sextorting” her and at least four other teen girls over a four-year period.