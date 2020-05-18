Ordination date set for Peoria bishop-elect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PEORIA — The eventual successor to Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky will be ordained as coadjutor bishop during a service at 2 p.m. July 23 at the Cathedral of St. Mary' of the Immaculate Conception.

Attendance will be limited because of the pandemic. The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is exploring options to broadcast the service.

Coadjutor Bishop-Elect Louis Tylka, now serving in suburban Chicago, eventually will succeed Bishop Daniel Jenky as the ninth bishop of the diocese. Jenky, who has been bishop for 19 years, could retire as soon as 2022.

Participating in the service will be Jenky; Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich; and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

“I look forward to working with Bishop Lou as we preach the gospel in Central Illinois," Jenky said in a statement. "His energy and his rich pastoral experience will be a great asset for our local church.”

Tylka said he is "very eager to come to Peoria to begin my ministry among this wonderful local church.”