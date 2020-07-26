Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases statewide; recovery rate at 95%
0 comments

Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases statewide; recovery rate at 95%

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced 1,541 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 171,424 cases, including 7,398 deaths, in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 40,844 specimens for a total of 2,511,567. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 19 -- July 25 is 3.7%.

The recovery rate is 95%.

As of Saturday, 1,394 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Get additional data and information here.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Pritzker talks about Trump's plans to bring in feds to Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News