Oversight agency finds 'deficiencies' in Chicago police raid

"Ms. Young is not encouraged by this (release) in any way, and instead she continues to demand accountability for every officer that was present and any officer that was in any way involved in the approval of this warrant and the execution of this outrageous raid her home," Jackson said in a statement.

COPA's report is one of three investigations into the Feb. 21, 2019 raid that was captured on bodycam video footage that the city's Law Department tried to keep from being publicly released.

Attorney Tim Grace, who is representing many of the officers involved in the raid, called Young's ordeal "very tragic," adding officers did everything they could to mitigate the situation.

"Efforts were made from the moment they were able to secure the home to protect her dignity," Grace told the Chicago Tribune.

Grace also said the officers were sent to Young's apartment on a tip by an informant about a gun in the apartment.

"Nobody knew that this (informant) was making all this up," Grace said.