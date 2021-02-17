Owner of Zen Leaf marijuana shops goes public, boosting Chicago’s role as corporate weed capital of U.S.

Archos said stricter Illinois regulations weeded out less business-savvy operators and helped Illinois companies succeed in other states as well.

“Illinois started its program as one of the most heavily regulated the industry,” Archos said. “And for the first time you had some real entrepreneurs that were business-oriented that entered the cannabis industry. So I think that you have seen some of the strongest multistate operators come out of Chicago.”

Research firm Euromonitor projects legal cannabis sales will more than triple to $98 billion globally by 2025.

The appetite for investing in the cannabis industry is growing, but has been limited because the substance remains illegal under federal law, which has discouraged some banks from lending money and forced public companies to trade in Canada.

The regulatory climate may be changing, however.

Green Thumb, which began trading in Canada in 2018, broke new ground with an initial public offering last week registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with an undisclosed institutional investor buying $100 million worth of the subordinate voting shares.