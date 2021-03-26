Pandemic drop in drivers, riders cost Illinois and transit agencies more than $1 billion in lost revenue, study shows

From June through December, Metra ridership dropped an average of 89% and CTA trains lost 77% of riders compared with the same period in 2019, according to the study. CTA and PACE bus ridership was down between 50% and 60%.

As a result, fares collected by CTA, PACE and Metra in 2020 were down $645 million from 2019, according to the study.

The Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees funding for CTA, Metra and PACE, also relies on sales taxes for part of its funding. Those collections were down 8.2%, figures from the agency show.

The RTA is not projecting major budget gaps for any of the three agencies this year, in part because of $486.2 million it received under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act approved in December, said Jeremy LaMarche, the RTA’s director of governmental affairs. Sales tax receipts also came in higher than initial pandemic projections.

But 2022 and 2023 look more dire. The agency doesn’t expect funding to return to pre-pandemic levels, and riders could be slow to return, he said. The RTA is still working to determine what that could mean for transit service in the coming years.