Pandemic has turned restaurant patrons into al fresco lovers: 'Outdoor dining is here to stay'

NAPERVILLE — The winter villas and greenhouses outside Fiamme Pizza are gone, replaced with large, summer cabanas and patio furniture.

Even as COVID-19-restrictions are being lifted and indoor dining fully reopened, the Naperville restaurant is focused on its outdoor seating, the centerpiece of which are the nearly two dozen wooden, covered shelters that fill the entire parking lot.

"We wanted to stick out, we wanted our guests to have a good time. We also wanted them to feel safe," general manager Preston Gaspar said.

The pandemic may have forced the dining industry to get creative with their outdoor dining, but now it's something that's not only popular but likely to to stay, owners, managers and customers say.

Fiamme's cabanas added more than 300 seats, tripling the number of people they can accommodate, and they can be converted for outdoor winter dining, Gaspar said.

The project was not cheap — it cost about $120,000 — but it's already paying off given the customer praise they've received, the attention they've drawn and the fact that they're almost always filled at night, Gaspar said.

"We may not be extremely profitable this year but we're staying relevant," he said.

And there's the practical side, too, he said. It's their "safety net" should there be a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and a need to return to previous restrictions.

As far as Joy Seput was concerned, having a meal al fresco at Fiamme Thursday night to celebrate her birthday with family was a no-brainer.

"I think people would prefer to eat outdoors," the Shorewood woman said.

Naperville residents Len and Bobbi Pawlowski, who were dining at another table on the same night, were of a similar mind. They've taken advantage of the restaurant's outdoor seating three times in the last year, they said.

"It's great just being able to enjoy a nice meal after many, many months inside," Bobbi Pawlowski said.

The Naperville City Council relaxed outdoor seating/dining regulations last year to help restaurants when pandemic restrictions limited indoor seating capacity. At Tuesday's council meeting, an ordinance extending those rules is expected to be approved.

"With what is currently in front of council, it looks like temporary outdoor seating allowances will be extended well into the fall," said John Barley, president of Solemn Oath Brewery in Naperville, via email. "I think that is an amazing demonstration of support for small businesses that have invested time and money trying to make patrons as comfortable as possible as our community reaches Phase 5."

Solemn Oath's "Community Dome Forest," set up so people could be outside during the winter, was transformed into its Community Oasis this summer. Nine of the 12 transparent igloos are now shaded cabanas outside the Quincy Avenue brewery.

Barley said people came out in below-freezing temperatures to huddle around fire pits in the winter, and he expects the same to happen this summer.

"Some people are going to be comfortable packing into small indoor spaces again right away and for others it is going to take time," he said.

Wild Tuna on Route 59 opened its dining patio in 2013 and added tables to increase the number of people they could accommodate during the pandemic, part-time manager/bartender Erica Chiang said. Despite being able to reopen for more indoor dining, the demand for outdoor seating continues, she said.

"There will be days the patio is full but the inside is not," she said.

Chiang said she was never a fan of outdoor dining but her attitude has changed as she's seen how it's been embraced by Wild Tuna's customers, she said. It's likely the larger patio will stay as it is "because it's still so busy," she said.

Catch 35, a seafood restaurant on Washington Street, is experiencing one of the downsides to the increased demand for outdoor dining, marketing manager Beth Sweeney said.

"It's taking longer to get new furniture delivered," she said. "Everybody is ordering new stuff. The demand is very high (among restaurants)."

With the financial commitment being made to accommodate customers, it would seem people have taken to the new dining option, said Jonathan Santos, general manager of Paris Bristro on Showplace Drive on the city's south side.

The patio at their new location is relatively small compared to their now-larger dining room, but requests to sit outside remain high, Santos said. They may be expanding the space if it continues, he said.

"Outdoor dining is here to stay," Santos said. "As soon as it's available, (customers) want to be seated outside. ... It's a must. You have to (have) some kind of outdoor seated area."