Pandemic made Illinois homes a classroom: What teachers, parents say after year of COVID

For at least one area family, remote learning was a blessing.

"My 4-year-old daughter was diagnosed with kidney cancer in October 2019. She was only a few months into her chemotherapy and missed a good chunk of her preschool year, but her teachers at St. Vincent were so good to us, bringing her homework and crafts at home," wrote Mary Spengler. "We sent Violet to school every chance we could. It was, and is, her favorite place. Then the pandemic hit. Schools closed down. Our teachers did the best they could engaging the kids via Zoom and suddenly my daughter was able to see her friends a lot more than when she was home with low counts due to treatment."

Not only did the shutdown allow Violet to participate in school activities again, social mitigation measures helped her stay healthy when her immune system was suppressed by the cancer treatment.

"The rest of her treatment was smooth sailing. These children, when they have these ports in ... they have to go to the hospital every time that they even get a minor fever," said Spengler. "And she didn't have to stay at the hospital overnight anymore because when things shut down, people were wearing masks and we were able to work from home."

The flexibility of remote learning was helpful as they went through a stressful time.