Pandemic won't break the stride of Girl Scouts cookie drive

CHICAGO — For Girl Scout Troop 26026 leader Kathleen Alforque, 2021 will be only her second season selling cookies.

But this year, the pandemic will be a reality that her eight Brownies have to contend with. And while preorder sales already began in December, the Lakeview mom of two is taking the cookie selling season slowly this time around.

“It’s definitely not going to be the same,” she said. “Last year we would sell in front of Trader Joe’s or Jewel-Osco. We would sell so many cookies because there’d be lots of people coming in and out of the grocery stores, but now, because they’re limiting the people going into grocery stores and all of that, there may not be too much of a crowd as before.”

The cookie season began with online preorders Dec. 14; cookie sales continue through March 22. According to Alforque, the season really gets going in February when cookie booths start popping up. Her daughter Alexis Alforque, 8, is looking forward to it.

“I like talking to people and telling them about the cookies and spending time with my troop friends while we sell,” she said.