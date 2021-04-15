Parallel worlds emerge in the first year of legalization as Blacks make up more than three-quarters of marijuana-related arrests while boutique dispensaries take off

“I’m not comfortable with it. They can switch it at any time,” said the woman, who did not want to give her name because of her concerns about authorities.

“For me, if you’re going to legalize something, do it all across the board. Don’t do this — don’t split hairs. If the federal government comes in, what are you going to say to people? Everybody on they list (is) going to prison.”

Foxx, who pushed for mass expungements for past drug felonies, said her office is ready to resume the proceedings after a pause because of the pandemic.

“Even as we saw dispensaries open up and accessibility, it is much like many things in this city, Black communities were left out,” she said. “The ability to go to your local dispensary doesn’t exist in the same neighborhoods where people want to use or were using before.”

Legalization has meant that arrest numbers overall are well below previous years when tens of thousands of people were charged annually.

But the 10 police districts with the most marijuana arrests in the city are majority Black and Latino, while districts with large white populations have the fewest arrests.