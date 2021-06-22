Parents slam state board’s proposal to triple number of annual standardized assessments for students

A state plan that could triple the number of federally mandated tests Illinois students must take in the coming years is being slammed by some educators and parents who say after the recent loss of classroom learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing kids need is more testing.

While the Illinois State Board of Education last week delayed their vote on the proposal, officials have not shelved what some say is an estimated $200 million plan that would replace the annual Illinois Assessment of Readiness for students in grades 3 through 8 during the next 10 years with three, interim assessments delivered in the fall, winter and spring of each school year.

ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews declined to comment on when the board plans to vote on the proposal, but said in an email Tuesday that officials “are continuing to gather stakeholder feedback.”

“Our goal is to improve this federally required assessment to make it a shorter, more useful, actionable, and equitable tool for teachers and families,” Mathews said.

Officials are determining details of the plan, including the scope, timeline, and cost of the assessments, and once finalized, will be asking private testing companies to submit proposals meeting those specifications, Matthews said.

Earlier this year, ISBE officials said the state is paying Pearson — the multinational publishing and education company that provides the IAR test — around $55 million for three years of assessments. That includes $18.6 million for 2020, when only about a quarter of students took the exams before they were halted because of the pandemic, officials said.

The contract also has the state paying Pearson an amount not to exceed $15.6 million to administer the assessments in 2021, and an estimated $21 million in 2022, officials said.

Indeed, several foes of the state’s plan to hire a company to deliver interim student assessments who shared their concerns at a June 16virtual board of education meeting questioned why officials are considering replacing the annual IAR test “with high stakes, interim testing in this rushed manner.”

“Interim testing for students in third through eighth grade is not what Illinois families are asking for,” said Naoma Nagahawatte, advocacy director of Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education, a nonprofit parent group.

“Our children are more than test scores, and we can do better,” Nagahawatte said.

Katie Osgood, a Chicago Public Schools special education teacher, urged the state board to consider the “racist, devastating impact high-stakes student testing has on our most vulnerable students, and why we must keep testing at the absolute minimum.”

“During springtime, our units with children and adolescents would fill to capacity during testing season,” said Osgood, recalling the years she was a teacher at a Chicago hospital’s psychiatric unit.

“We would see children arriving by ambulance directly from testing sessions with things like self-harm ... banging their heads on desks, pulling out all of their eyelashes ... panic attacks, and we’d see suicidal ideation,” Osgood said.

“Our therapy team began to understand the high-stakes testing culture was creating massive mental health damage for children and young people,” she added.

While ISBE officials have said that interim assessments can help teachers quickly gauge specific student learning gaps in subject areas, allowing them to immediately provide needed support, Cassie Creswell with Illinois Families for Public Schools said the state should not be pushing for more testing that she described as having, “dubious validity.”

“Switching from one to three high-stakes interim tests is not the direction we should be going in the state,” Creswell said.

Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, agreed, saying teachers have long pushed for a decrease of standardized assessments, which they say are punitive and take away valuable time needed for classroom learning.

Instead, Montgomery said the union’s teachers are pushing for the state to invest the money they spend paying private companies to deliver standardized assessments on providing resources to schools that will directly support student learning in the classroom.

“It’s like they’re throwing all of the kids in a pool, and those who know how to swim get a luxury yacht, and for those who don’t, they’ll take away their life preservers,” Montgomery said. “We’ll know what they didn’t learn, and what they’re supposed to learn, but according to whom?”

