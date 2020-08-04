Parents who want schools to reopen this fall say it’s a matter of choice, not politics. ‘Students’ mental health ... has got to be weighed.’

When Mairin Gradek’s local schools superintendent posted a cheerful YouTube video in early July describing tentative plans to welcome students back into the classroom, the Arlington Heights mother of three was excited that more remote learning was merely an option for parents, not the whole plan.
Gradek’s optimism that her neighborhood schools would reopen this fall was also buoyed by the results of a recent School District 25 survey, which found that around 75% of parents supported either an in-person or hybrid plan, with remote learning trailing as the least popular option in third place.
But in recent days, District 25 joined a rapidly growing list of suburban school systems that have abandoned hopes of bringing kids back into the classroom at the start of the new school year.
Officials in District 25, Barrington District 220, Wheeling-based District 21, Plainfield District 202 and Stevenson and Evanston Township high schools, among others, have all reverted from in-person or hybrid plans to an all-remote start to the new year, deciding the risks of bringing students and teachers together are too high with COVID-19 still far from contained.
“In my naivete, I had assumed that I didn’t have to provide public comment on this issue, because it looked like my wishes for schools to reopen were being served, and that e-learning would only be one of the options,” Gradek said. “Parents like me are seeking at least some bit of in-person learning for our kids, so I’m still praying that the district’s decision will change.”
Now, with the start of school just weeks away, many parents say they feel like they’re part of a silent majority, whose desire to have their children back in school has been pushed aside by school officials who are buckling to pressure from teachers unions.
Parents have cited a variety of reasons for wanting their kids’ schools to reopen, from pragmatic concerns -- public schools are by far the nation’s largest child care provider -- to fears about languishing academic progress and rising rates of depression and anxiety.
President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have been vocal proponents of students returning to the classroom in the fall, warning teachers unions that public schools could lose federal funding if in-person instruction is not restored.
But many local parents who also want schools reopened say the issue is one of personal choice, not politics, despite the debate erupting just months before the 2020 presidential election.
“It’s kind of funny, because when people hear that I want my kids back in the classroom this fall, some will be like, ‘Are you a Trump supporter?‘ which I’m not, but what does that have to do with it?” said Evanston resident Jessica Hockett, whose children are 9 and 13.
After learning that Evanston-Skokie School District 65 is expected to begin the new school year with remote learning, Hockett said she has decided to withdraw her two children and home-school them instead.
“I had hoped they’d get the kids back in school at the start of the school year, even if it was some kind of hybrid choice,” said Hockett, adding that she does support a remote learning option “for teachers and parents who are fearful about going back in person.”
In Chicago Public Schools, administrators have yet to finalize fall plans, but the teachers union strongly objects to the district’s proposal for a hybrid approach and held another protest of CPS plans outside City Hall on Monday.
CPS parent Nancy Curran said she’s afraid her son Oliver, 12, who is in a special education program, will be ill-served by more remote learning if the city’s schools don’t reopen.
Curran, a single parent, said her son’s teachers at Coonley Elementary School “are excellent” and gave it their best shot after CPS shifted to remote learning in the spring. Nonetheless, she said online instruction is unrealistic and frustrating for many students with special education plans.
“It was impossible and just did not work at all for him,” said Curran. “Oliver loves school, and he loves seeing his friends. But after his school went over to remote learning last spring, he would sit in front of the computer and fall asleep with his head on the table.”
Living in a multigenerational household, which includes her 85-year-old mother, Curran says she appreciates why teachers and parents are concerned about students returning to the classroom and the risks of that spreading COVID-19.
“I understand why CPS teachers want to work from home, but essential workers like bus drivers would probably like to work from home too,” Curran said. ”I think by everyone wearing masks, they could consider reopening schools by putting kids in clusters, maybe half the size of a regular class.”
Curran said CPS officials must also consider the other risks for economically disadvantaged families -- many with parents employed as essential workers -- who can’t afford day care or tutors to keep their young children safe at home and engaged in remote learning while they are on the job.
“Safety must be the most important thing, but our students’ mental health and physical health has got to be weighed and balanced,” Curran said.
Kathryn Rose, the mother of 4-year-old Nora and 3-year-old twins Jack and Anna, said she had hoped they’d be part of the prekindergarten program this fall at Dett Elementary School on the city’s West Side.
A former Lincoln Park High School teacher, Rose said while she understands why teachers are wary of returning to the classroom as coronavirus cases escalate, she said the negative impact of school building closures on Dett students -- 97% of whom are from economically disadvantaged families -- will likely be significant.
“I understand a lot of the legitimate fears and risks of getting COVID and the bad outcomes, but I think we need to acknowledge and accept there are other bad outcomes without in-person instruction, like loss of learning and increased abuse and neglect,” Rose said. “These are nefarious effects for families that the CTU is not properly addressing. And there’s plenty of evidence that remote learning last spring was a failure for thousands of students.”
In addition to describing dismal experiences with their children’s online learning in the spring, parents who want schools to reopen in the fall also say their position is supported by recent statements from officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, especially the importance of in-person learning to a child’s social-emotional health.
Officials at the AAP also have reiterated the benefits of children being back in the classroom, saying on its website: “Schools provide more than just academics to children ... children learn social and emotional skills, get exercise and access to mental health support and other things that cannot be provided with online learning.”
Representatives from the state’s teachers unions say educators also want to be back in the classroom, but only when it can be done safely, hinting that “safety strikes” are a possibility in the coming weeks if school districts reopen prematurely and without proper safeguards.
“We believe that some types of in-person instruction can be achieved with health and safety mitigation in any individual community, but absent a practical safety plan that includes a clear line of responsibility and enforcement, we call for the 2020-21 school year to begin with remote learning,” officials from the Illinois Education Association and Illinois Federation of Teachers said in a joint statement on July 29.
Back in Arlington Heights, some frustrated parents are lobbying the school board to reconsider its decision to move to remote learning for fall.
“We got a letter from the superintendent saying that more than 70% of parents surveyed said they wanted either full in-person instruction or a hybrid model, and then the next paragraph says we’re going full remote, which just struck me and a lot of people as odd,” said Arlington Height resident Doug Reed, a father of two.
On Friday, District 25 Superintendent Lori Bein said when she recorded her back-to-school video in early July, “the state had just hit phase four, and I said, ‘Great! Let’s do what we can to open schools.’ But as we stepped into our plan, there were all of these problems and holes, and we realized we could not safely protect our students and staff as well as it looked on paper.”
Since Bein announced that students would begin the new school year with remote learning, she has received about 500 emails from concerned parents.
“About 30% of the parents said this is the right thing to do, 20% said they didn’t agree with the decision, but know I’m trying to do what’s right, and the other 50% said they can’t believe this is happening, and we need our kids to be back in school,” Bein said. “It’s an agonizing situation any way you look at it, because every solution creates other problems.”
