Parents who want schools to reopen this fall say it’s a matter of choice, not politics. ‘Students’ mental health ... has got to be weighed.’

“I understand why CPS teachers want to work from home, but essential workers like bus drivers would probably like to work from home too,” Curran said. ”I think by everyone wearing masks, they could consider reopening schools by putting kids in clusters, maybe half the size of a regular class.”

Curran said CPS officials must also consider the other risks for economically disadvantaged families -- many with parents employed as essential workers -- who can’t afford day care or tutors to keep their young children safe at home and engaged in remote learning while they are on the job.

“Safety must be the most important thing, but our students’ mental health and physical health has got to be weighed and balanced,” Curran said.

Kathryn Rose, the mother of 4-year-old Nora and 3-year-old twins Jack and Anna, said she had hoped they’d be part of the prekindergarten program this fall at Dett Elementary School on the city’s West Side.

A former Lincoln Park High School teacher, Rose said while she understands why teachers are wary of returning to the classroom as coronavirus cases escalate, she said the negative impact of school building closures on Dett students -- 97% of whom are from economically disadvantaged families -- will likely be significant.