 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings
0 comments

Patrons of Illinois bars and restaurants must now wear face coverings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois restaurant and bar patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with workers at those establishments.

That COVID-19 mitigation effort is being launched Wednesday after being announced Tuesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"Based on a recent increase in cases, these latest guidelines will require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants," a Tuesday afternoon news release stated. "Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables."

The new guideline also goes into effect Wednesday for indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

In the news release announcing the change, Sam Toia, president/CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said the use of face coverings "will protect both diners and team members during this critical time. If we want to stay on a steady path with reopening, it is up to every individual to work collectively toward this common goal."

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Illinois GOP chair: Republicans are party of law and order, Democrats a party of lawlessness
Govt-and-politics

Watch now: Illinois GOP chair: Republicans are party of law and order, Democrats a party of lawlessness

“The lawlessness in Chicago, with the rioting and the protesters — peaceful protest is one thing — (but) rioting and looting and then allowing the mayor of Chicago to barricade her four blocks around her and protect her with 150 police and then not protect our downtown and our Loop and our Magnificent Mile,” Illinois Republican Chairman Tim Schneider said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News