Pekin just launched an honorary street designation program. Who is the first honoree?

As the first honoree in Pekin's honorary street designation program, Carol A. Shields exemplified a commitment to making her community a better place to live.

"Carol Shields could not be a better first choice for this honorary street name," stated Pekin Mayor Mark Luft. "I'm not sure there's anything in this community that she did not participate in, that she did not help with, and that she did not help move forward and grow. We would love to have a lot more community members just like her."

Shields, who passed away in January, served as executive director of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce from 1996 to 2001. Volunteerism was an extremely important part of her life, and she served the city of Pekin in capacities ranging from membership on the city's Human Rights Advisory Board and Economic Development Advisory Committee to serving as master of ceremonies for Puttin' on Pekin breakfasts and as a grand marshal for the Pekin Marigold Festival.

Shields also served as chairperson of the Pekin Hospital Board of Directors, was a past president of both the Illinois Association of Realtors and the Pekin Area Association of Realtors, and was on the board of directors for the National Association of Realtors.

"She was a very special lady who loved the city of Pekin," said Shields' husband, Harland. "She worked from early in the morning until late at night, and sometimes I didn't see a whole lot of her."

As a founding member of the Pekin Transportation Committee, Shields was a major driving force behind the Veterans Drive Project — a campaign to complete a ring road to divert traffic from Illinois Route 9 and improve access to Pekin from surrounding communities.

"She had a huge influence on getting (Veterans Drive) done," said Harland Shields. "She did it not only by speaking with people she knew in Springfield, but also with people in Washington, D.C., such as our congressman and our representatives. She wasn't the only person involved, but she had a tremendous amount to do with it."

The Pekin City Council unanimously voted to approve the honorary street designation earlier this month. The section of Veterans Drive between Griffin Drive and Allentown Road will temporarily bear the name Carol A. Shields Way. The signs will remain in place for one year from the date of installation.

Luft noted that Harland Shields had submitted an application to have Veterans Drive from Court Street to Broadway Street designated to honor Shields. However, the designation is limited by city ordinance to one block in length and to city-owned or controlled streets. The intersections of Veterans and Court and at Veterans and Broadway are owned or controlled in part by the state of Illinois or Tazewell County. Luft, who is currently serving as a state representative for Illinois' 91st District, plans to introduce a resolution at the Illinois General Assembly's October session to have a state-owned section of Veterans Drive designated in Shields' honor.

"It will not be a permanent resolution, but it will allow us to follow through on what we wanted to do as a city on Veterans Drive," he added.

In spite of Shields' considerable contributions to her community, Harland Shields contends that she would have been humbled and perhaps overwhelmed by the posthumous fanfare she has received.

"I'm sure she's looking down saying 'I can't believe all this is happening,' he said. "That's just the type of person my wife was."

