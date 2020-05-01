‘People are frightened’: Across rural Illinois, economic frustrations mix with anxiety over COVID-19

“For the most part, yes, we understand we’ve got to be safe,” said Jason Meyer, who is both Jasper County’s elected coroner and the funeral director in Newton.

But it has not been easy.

“The hardest thing has been we can’t go to church,” said Meyer, who has conducted two funerals for COVID-19 victims in Newton. “That is one of the greatest social gatherings we have.”

Angela Oathout, the public health director in Randolph County, which had 156 cases as of Friday, said it took residents a while to grasp the gravity of the situation.

“Trying to get people to change their lifestyle — that’s been causing some of our problems," she said. “We want to socialize. Trying to eliminate what is a natural reaction ... you want to go talk to somebody — it has been difficult for our residents to adjust to that.”

Randolph County traced its first infection to a social gathering during the March 15-16 weekend when Pritzker announced that bars and restaurants were being closed on the 17th.

“The gathering was the day before the governor closed the bars and restaurants,” Oathout said. “If you’re open, they’re going to socialize. You can’t get mad at people.”