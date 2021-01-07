Peoria area adds 338 new COVID-19 cases and one death

That brings the area's overall death toll to 435 since March. Of that number, 201 are from Peoria County.

Since March, 28,077 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus. That's about 8% of the estimated Tri-County Area population of 349,411 people. And that's just over the combined populations of East Peoria and Creve Coeur, 22,561 and 5,137, respectively, according to 2018 estimates.

Those cases break down to Peoria County having 13,903, an increase of 172 within the past 24 hours. Tazewell County added 124, which brings its pandemic total to 11,142. Woodford County now has 3,032, an increase of 42 from Wednesday.

The entire state is in Tier 3 of the mitigation restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. One of the multiple criteria to ease some of the restrictions is for a region to fall under 12% positivity for a set period of time.

Region 2, which includes the Tri-County Area as part of its 21 counties, saw a positivity rate high of 17% for its rolling average in November. That had fallen to 8.7% by Christmas, according to state data. But data released on Thursday showed that, as of Jan. 4, the seven-day rolling average was holding steady at 9.6%.