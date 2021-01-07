Peoria area adds 338 new COVID-19 cases and one death

PEORIA — Not only is the Tri-County Area poised to go back to Tier 2 mitigations on Jan. 15, it might even get to jump back to Tier 1, where indoor dining would once again be permitted.
Local health officials are asking the Illinois Department of Public Health for guidance on the issue, said Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson during the weekly COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.
"That's an excellent question that we've also asked the state, and we're hoping to get some clarification in the next few days for that as well," she said.
The Tri-County Area went straight from Tier 1 mitigations into Tier 3 mitigations with the rest of Illinois on Nov. 20. Currently, the area's COVID-19 metrics are in a fairly good place, although there has been a slight uptick in cases over the last week — likely the result of people gathering to celebrate the holidays.
"Right now, where we sit does allow us to go back to Tier 2. Our levels of positivity are below that 12% value, our hospital capacity is well within control. All the great work we've done since Nov. 20th has made an impact," said Hendrickson.
Health officials reported 338 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and one new death in the Peoria area.
The death was a Peoria County woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions that could have contributed to her death.
That brings the area's overall death toll to 435 since March. Of that number, 201 are from Peoria County.
Since March, 28,077 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus. That's about 8% of the estimated Tri-County Area population of 349,411 people. And that's just over the combined populations of East Peoria and Creve Coeur, 22,561 and 5,137, respectively, according to 2018 estimates.
Those cases break down to Peoria County having 13,903, an increase of 172 within the past 24 hours. Tazewell County added 124, which brings its pandemic total to 11,142. Woodford County now has 3,032, an increase of 42 from Wednesday.
The entire state is in Tier 3 of the mitigation restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. One of the multiple criteria to ease some of the restrictions is for a region to fall under 12% positivity for a set period of time.
Region 2, which includes the Tri-County Area as part of its 21 counties, saw a positivity rate high of 17% for its rolling average in November. That had fallen to 8.7% by Christmas, according to state data. But data released on Thursday showed that, as of Jan. 4, the seven-day rolling average was holding steady at 9.6%.
Vaccinations continue in the Tri-County region. Last week, about 3,600 doses of vaccine were administered locally, said Hendrickson. But the entire state is still only vaccinating people who fall into the 1A category, which includes medical personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Because of the limited amount of vaccine available, the state is mandating that all communities finish vaccinating individuals in the 1A category before moving to 1B.
"We want to move together as a state, so we want to make sure we are on pace with our counterparts, with counties that have not received vaccine and other counties that their volume of residents requires more vaccine," said Hendrickson. "The limitation is the amount of vaccine we have, and for us to move forward, we have to move forward together."