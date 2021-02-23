Peoria area reports no COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 3 weeks

PEORIA — No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Tri-County Area for the first time in three weeks.

Before Tuesday, the last date on which area health officials reported no deaths was Feb. 2.

And as another sign of good news, area health officials reported only 61 new cases of the disease, bringing the Peoria area's total to 33,999 since March. The recovery rate held at 97%, which means that 32,979 people have recovered after being infected.

Since last March, 553 people have died due to the virus in the Peoria area.

Hospitalizations rose from 35 total on Monday to 38 on Tuesday, with 14 of those in the intensive-care unit. On Monday, there were 11 in the ICU.

The regional rolling average held at 3.8%, well below the 8% that would trigger more restrictions. The data on the state's website was current as of Feb. 20. The state tends to lag about three days behind.

Locally, Woodford County, which had been as low as 2.5% less than a week ago, rose to 4.1%. That, however, is largely reflective of the small number of overall tests. Tazewell County also rose slightly from 5.5% on Feb. 19 to 5.8% on Feb. 20.