Peoria Charter Coach announces new round of layoffs

PEORIA -- With another round of layoffs, Peoria Charter Coach has again idled 95% of its workforce.

In March, when Gov. JB Pritzker order the shut-down of non-essential businesses in Illinois, the company laid off all but eight of 140 employees. A month later, thanks to a $1.2 million loan under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection, Program, Peoria Charter rehired 60 workers.

But most of that PPP money is gone, said Bill Winkler, company owner. Further, because of the pandemic, ridership remains drastically low, he said. Wednesday, he announced renewed layoffs, again affecting 95% of his employees.

"It's dire here," he said. "... Until the public feels comfortable using my coaches, we're out of business."

Typically, Peoria Charter offers 14 runs a day from Champaign to Chicago and four runs a day from Peoria to Chicago. The company now is down to just one such trip daily out of Champaign, with none out of Peoria.

Overall, Peoria Charter has endured $5 million worth of ticket cancellations and made $500,000 in customer refunds, Winkler said.

"We need help," Winkler said.