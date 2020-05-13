Peoria faces layoffs, furloughs with $10 million in cuts

In the last week of April, the outline of what $10 million in cuts looked like was 99 positions gone out of the city's workforce of 664. Initially, that was seen as three fire trucks and about 33 firefighters. Twenty-nine positions at the Police Department would be eliminated. Some of those positions are vacancies that would not be filled.

But the council said no to those cuts, saying they were too deep. Council member Chuck Grayeb, as he had for a month now, made an impassioned plea to his colleagues around the Horseshoe, pleading with them to slow down.

"I'm highly optimistic that if we keep cool, calm and collected, that we can get through this in a more intelligent way," he said. "We stop horrible cuts that will devastate our city."

He wanted to wait for what he thinks will be a new stimulus package from Washington, D.C., that will include money for cities like Peoria who have lost millions in revenue due to vacant hotels, shuttered restaurants, canceled sporting events and a general malaise in the economy.

Grayeb pushed the idea of waiting to see about federal aid as well as possibly borrowing money. Two banks offered to loan the city $20 million for two years. Three other banks declined.