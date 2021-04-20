Peoria Fourth of July fireworks postponed again

PEORIA — For the second consecutive year, Red, White and Boom is a bust, at least for the time being.

The annual fireworks display on Fourth of July night along the Illinois River between Peoria and East Peoria has been postponed, its primary organizer announced Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 concerns were cited for the postponement, according to Mike Wild, vice president and general manager of Midwest Communications.

"This is all about public health and safety," Wild said in a statement.

"Along with our partners, the Peoria Park District, as well as the cities of Peoria and East Peoria, we recognize the guidelines in place would not allow for an event of this size, regardless of how much we would love to move forward."

Wild suggested the fireworks display might be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend or another time this autumn. When the display was postponed last year, such a move also was considered, but it never was rescheduled.

Any decision about a 2021 rescheduling likely will be made by mid-July, according to Wild.