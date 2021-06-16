Peoria is the most affordable mid-sized city in the U.S., according to this survey

PEORIA — Peoria is the most affordable mid-sized city in the nation, according to a study by AdvisorSmith, a business research group.

Researchers looked at the average cost of a house in each city compared to the average income to determine the affordability of home ownership. Peoria was awarded first place because the price-to-income multiple in Peoria is 1.8, while the average price-to-income ratio across the U.S is 5.0. According to the survey, the average home price in Peoria is $93,935 and the median household income is $53,360.

Peoria was the most affordable city in Illinois — Rockford ended up in the number eight position, Springfield took 11th place and Joliet was all the way down in 30th place.

The study examined 592 metropolitan areas to find the top 10 small, midsize and large cities in the U.S. Small cities have populations of less than 100,000, midsize cities have populations 100,000 to 350,000, and large have more than 350,000 residents.

The price-to-income ratios in the study ranged from 1.2 in the nation's overall most-affordable city, Flint, Michigan, up to as high as 16.7 in Palo Alto, California, the nation's most expensive city. The top five least affordable cities were all in California, with Palo Alto, Newport Beach, Santa Monica, Santa Barbara and Berkeley leading the way. The most affordable homes were mainly found in small and mid-size midwestern cities and a few southern cities.

