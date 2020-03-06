Peoria men charged with stealing 53 firearms from dealers

PEORIA — Two Peoria men face up to 15 years in federal prison for allegedly stealing 53 firearms from licensed dealers in central Illinois over the past two months.

Terrence M. Daniels, 19, and James D. Woolfolk, 20, are charged in the burglary of six licensed firearms dealers in five counties. They appeared in U.S. District Court in Peoria on Thursday. Both men were ordered held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

According to a criminal complaint, the two men are accused of burglarizing and stealing guns from dealers in Tazewell, Woodford, Logan, McLean, and Bureau. Among the places hit were Midwestern Firearms Company, 829 E. Camp St. in East Peoria. Ten weapons were taken on Christmas Day and another six were taken on Feb. 23.

Shops in El Paso, Pekin, Lincoln, LeRoy and Spring Valley were also burglarized.

In each case, prosecutors allege, officers arrived to find the glass of the front door broken and firearms removed from display cases.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years on the count of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and possession of stolen firearms. The maximum imprisonment for conspiracy to steal and possess firearms from a federal firearms licensee is five years in prison.

