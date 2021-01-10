Peoria muralists have work in dozens of churches across 13 states

"We weren't looking to get into this business, we were just looking for work at the time ... it's changed our lives dramatically," Hattermann said. "It's kind of divine providence the way things have worked for us."

Included in the work for St. Mark's was reproduction of paintings from Italian renaissance artist Fra Angelico, also the patron saint of arts. The work impressed Bishop Daniel Jenky, who in 2002 rededicated the church. Two years later, when the work was completed, Jenky designated the church as a shrine to Angelico.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This all has been word of mouth," Hattermann said, "and all been started by this one project."

Since, Murals by Jericho has taken on projects in 13 states, including multiple churches in Texas and Illinois, including five total in Peoria. The work reaches as far west as California and Oregon, stretching east to Vermont and Virginia. Hattermann said he's currently working on projects for churches in Alabama and Australia.

And it's not just fine art paintings. The studio also designs furnishings, frames, stained glass and inlaid flooring. Plans for each church vary. Sometimes the leadership has specific ideas, other times they lean into the studio's artistic expertise. Mostly, it's a partnership.