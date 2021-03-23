Peoria schools to drop Thomas Jefferson name, citing legacy on human rights, racism

PEORIA — There will no longer be a school named after the nation's third president, the Peoria Public Schools board decided on Monday.

Members of the Board of Education voted to make Thomas Jefferson Primary School the first school to have its name changed due to its namesake's legacy on human rights and racism.

But there was no proposed name for the new school nor was there a time frame set for when the change would come. That will come at a later time, board members said,

In all, six schools will have their names changed. The others, in order, will be Harrison Community Learning Center, Washington Gifted Middle School, Roosevelt Magnet School, Lindbergh Middle School and Calvin Coolidge Middle School.

Some believe those historical figures have tainted legacies based upon their actions or views on human rights and equality that don't mesh well with modern thinking.

Board Vice President Gregory Wilson advocated for Thomas Jefferson to be the first to be changed, saying that his research into Jefferson's character merited it. He didn't discuss anything that he found, though, on Monday, saying that he would lay out his case when the actual renaming decision occurs.

Monday night's vote, he said, was just to pick the first school.