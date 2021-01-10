Peoria woman found dead in Illinois River remembered as 'supportive and caring'

PEORIA — Sarah Gray loved to be outside.

"Biking, hiking — anything outdoors was her passion," her friend Breanna Moses said.

Gray especially enjoyed plying waterways with her 11-foot, pink kayak. She died alongside it.

Gray, 45, of Peoria, went missing Thursday while kayaking on the Illinois River. She was found dead Friday morning by the Peoria Fire Department dive team, south of Detweiller Park.

Friends recalled Gray as enthusiastic in any environment. Though perhaps most excited amid wilderness, she seemed upbeat everywhere, Moses said.

"She was never negative about anything," Moses told the Journal Star on Saturday. "She was always positive, supportive and caring in any situation."

Those qualities shined on the job. A registered nurse, Gray worked at Sharon Healthcare Pines, a residential facility specializing in traumatic brain injuries. Coworker Katie Wilson remembered Gray's dedication.

"She was such a wonderful nurse, very knowledgeable," Wilson said. "She was a great teacher. She taught CPR classes there and was always trying to teach us something.

"She was so sweet."