Peoria woman missing while kayaking found dead in Illinois River

PEORIA — A Peoria woman who went missing while kayaking Thursday on the Illinois River was found dead Friday.
The Peoria Fire Department dive team, assisting in the search, found Sarah Gray's remains in the river about 9:15 a.m., Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Friday afternoon.
Gray's partially submerged body was found next to her 11-foot pink kayak in the river at Derby Road, according to Harwood. The site is at about mile marker 170 on the river.
The 45-year-old Gray's husband reported her missing Thursday night. Peoria County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 9200 block of Cross Street at the river near Mossville, just north of Detweiller Park.
According to her husband, Gray began kayaking south on the river from there about 3 p.m., bound for the RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center in Peoria. But she decided to turn around because of ice.
Gray never returned. She had been wearing a life vest, according to the sheriff's office.
It appeared Gray became caught in the ice a short distance from shore but was able to free her kayak, according to Harwood. For unknown reasons, Gray ended up in the water.
Harwood described Gray as an avid and experienced kayaker.
An autopsy performed Friday revealed Gray sustained rapid hypothermia and drowned. Foul play was not suspected.
The sheriff's office deployed two drones Thursday as part of the search. Assistance came from the LifeFlight helicopter service and from the city fire department, which led the effort Friday.
About 2:30 a.m. Friday, the search was halted for the night. It resumed about 8 a.m.
Ice thickness of 1 to 2 inches hampered search efforts, according to the fire department.
