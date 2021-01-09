Peoria woman missing while kayaking found dead in Illinois River

PEORIA — A Peoria woman who went missing while kayaking Thursday on the Illinois River was found dead Friday.

The Peoria Fire Department dive team, assisting in the search, found Sarah Gray's remains in the river about 9:15 a.m., Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Friday afternoon.

Gray's partially submerged body was found next to her 11-foot pink kayak in the river at Derby Road, according to Harwood. The site is at about mile marker 170 on the river.

The 45-year-old Gray's husband reported her missing Thursday night. Peoria County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 9200 block of Cross Street at the river near Mossville, just north of Detweiller Park.

According to her husband, Gray began kayaking south on the river from there about 3 p.m., bound for the RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center in Peoria. But she decided to turn around because of ice.

Gray never returned. She had been wearing a life vest, according to the sheriff's office.

It appeared Gray became caught in the ice a short distance from shore but was able to free her kayak, according to Harwood. For unknown reasons, Gray ended up in the water.