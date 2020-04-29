Peoria's budget picture isn't pretty, nor are its options to fix it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEORIA -- City residents, hang on, the city's budget picture isn't pretty, and there is pain involved no matter what path the city council takes.

For the third straight week, the council heard about doom-and-gloom options about the effect the ongoing global pandemic has had on the city's coffers. The options aren't good.

An increase in property taxes to cover the cost of borrowing up to $30 million was one option that spanned all four choices. And then possible layoffs. City staff could be cut by up to 150 people across all departments under the most draconian example.

The best option? A loss of 75 people, or an 11-percent reduction of the city's workforce, which is 664 people. That could mean as many as 29 positions cut in the police department with 13 officers laid off. That could mean 22 firefighters cut. And that's the best options.

In less than two months, the coronavirus has shut down the city, state and most of the nation. Sales tax, motor fuel tax and hotel taxes are all down drastically. City Manager Patrick Urich said the issue was the speed of the recovery from the pandemic wasn't known. Some of the information regarding refinancing old debt was still set to be delivered.