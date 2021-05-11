Peoria's longest-serving police employee retires after 43 years

Scally remembers one instance, more than 30 years ago, when he was out to eat with his wife.

"We were out to dinner, at this tavern restaurant combination place, and I saw a guy come in through the door. I had arrested him for armed robbery, and he looked at me right before walking over. I told my wife, that was such and such. He's walking over here, and I don't know what is going to happen," he said.

"When he got to us, he said, 'Officer Scally, I appreciate the way that you treated me like a man. I did wrong. You got me. I didn't like it, but you treated me like a man.'"

That experience, along with being the youngest person at the time to named officer of the year, after only five years on the job, were the two peaks of his career, he said.

The valleys were the loss of two officers in the line of duty. Cristy Tindall, 33, died Dec. 30, 2004, after the squad car she was a passenger in crashed into a utility pole on Northeast Adams Street. Donan "Jim" Faulkner, 37, was fatally shot Sept. 20, 2001, by Jarvis Neely, then 18, of Peoria, after a brief chase and struggle. Neely was sentenced to life in prison.

Scally's former boss, Loren Marion III, said two things really stood out: He loves the job, and he knew everyone.