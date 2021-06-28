Peoria's TV anchor Shelbey Roberts reflects on lessons from 'terrifying' burglary

PEORIA — As a TV newscaster, Shelbey Roberts is used to reporting crime.

But not first hand.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old called 911 after returning home to find a ransacked mess. Burgled, her apartment had been torn apart, with belongings and furniture upended and disarranged throughout.

"It looked like a volcano went off," she said. " ... It was terrifying."

Though initially rattled and angered, Roberts has since found an insightful upside to her first in-your-face experience with lawbreaking. She said she has learned a deeper compassion for crime victims, especially those she encounters as a reporter.

"I've always seen myself as a people person, as someone who is empathic," she said. "But knowing what I know now, the fear that people go through, that's at the forefront of my mind even more so."

Since 2018, the Michigan native has been a reporter and anchor for the dual news operation at WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV. In the spring of last year, she moved into an apartment complex in Far North Peoria.

Recently, though, with her lease almost up, she had been contemplating relocating for a change of pace. Safety had not been a problem, as the area is not rife with crime. According to the Peoria Police Department, during the past four weeks, there have been only 14 crimes within a half-mile radius of her address, and half of those were vandalism.

About 6 p.m. June 13, after being gone most of the afternoon, Roberts got back home to discover her apartment door ajar, likely kicked in. She peeked inside to see the living room ravaged, with pillows and other decor strewn all about.

"I was shocked," she said. " ... The person or persons made a mess."

She felt a bolt of terror. Though she lives alone, she has a small chihuahua-terrier mix named Diesel. She didn't immediately see or hear him.

"My heart stopped," she said. "I didn't know what to do."

Roberts stepped into the disordered, calling for her dog instead of calling the police.

"Looking back, I should've done that first because someone could've been inside still," she said.

She peered down a hallway and spotted Diesel. He was hunkered down, quiet and hiding.

"That makes me sad to think that he was really scared," Roberts said. "I don't think he was hurt. He wasn't limping or anything."

She called 911, then checked the rest of the apartment. Almost every room was in the same state of chaos. Items were thrown all over, as if an intruder had been searching for something amid the furniture, drawers and other spots.

Roberts quickly realized only one item seemed to be missing: a laptop kept in plain sight on a coffee table in the living room. Nothing else, aside from maybe some inexpensive jewelry, had been touched. She didn't understand why a burglar would spend so much time making such a mess, with any ruckus possibly calling attention to the break-in.

"It didn't look like a grab-and-go," she said. "It looked like somebody was angry."

Police arrived and became as ponderous as Roberts as to why the place had been tossed into such disarray. An officer asked if she'd ticked off anyone lately.

"Not to my knowledge," she said.

Had a burglar sought a high-dollar payoff? Roberts can't imagine why. The residence, though pleasant, doesn't ooze opulence.

"I don't have a fancy apartment," she said. "I don't have anything of significant value.

"It was the strangest thing."

She called several colleagues and friends, who arrived to offer comfort. Then they helped her pack a bag so she and Diesel could stay elsewhere for the night. Two days after the burglary, with their help again, she moved out of the burgled apartment and into a new place.

"The concern was that the person who did it might frequent that area or live in the building," she said. "For my safety and Diesel's safety, I decided to move. If that person came back, I might not be as fortunate."

So far, police have no suspects. But Roberts isn't dwelling on the crime.

"Life gives you losses, and you have to move forward," she said. "I don't want to stay in that moment."

In the wake of the break-in, she feels a great sense of gratitude. She wasn't hurt. Her belongings were insured. She was aided by her friends.

She realizes others don't always have such good fortune. As a reporter, she has met victims of burglaries and violence who don't have a a solid support system. They don't have the ability to move to safety place. They don't have her options or outlook.

"I feel for them," she said. "My heart goes out to them."

She recalls interviewing people whose daily lives are rarely peaceful. They endure constant disruptions and dangers of gunshots, threats, violence, poverty and fear.

"There are people who say they see that sort of thing all the time," Roberts said. "I can't imagine."

She pauses. She thinks about her break-in.

"In the bigger scheme of what some people in this community go through, I'm not stressing about it," she said. "I had the means to get out. There are some many people in the community who can't leave. They're stuck."

