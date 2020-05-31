Pepper balls fired during protest at East Peoria Walmart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

EAST PEORIA -- A group of protesters gathered in the parking lot of the East Peoria Walmart on Saturday night, and at two points police there fired pepper balls onto the ground near a shopping-cart barrier set up by protesters between the groups.

Other than those moments, one of which followed a brick being thrown at police, there appeared to have been no direct clashes between the groups between about 9:30 p.m. and shortly after 11 p.m. when the protesters began to disperse.

East Peoria Police Chief Steve Roegge stressed to reporters after the crowd had left that he felt people had a right to express themselves by protesting, but when bricks were thrown, it was time to do something.

There was a strange mix of about 50 active protesters combined with dozens of people who were taking in the scene in as spectators. Many had their cellphones out to record the events for social media.

+3 Watch now: Protesters gather at McLean County Law and Justice Center More than 120 people rallied and marched through downtown Bloomington Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of a handcuffed black man in Minnesota.

Some protesters seem to revel in taunting the police, and one even offered Roegge his choice of carry-out pizza. Another man rode a hoverboard back and forth in front of the line of officers and often extended a sign of "displeasure" to them. Until he crashed, and his hoverboard went into Roegge.