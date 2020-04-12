Phil Luciano: Eureka woman already survived a viral pandemic — more than a century ago

"It was bad, it was bad," she says with a shake of her head. "There were no drugs, no cures."

In addition to the effort to isolate, Americans kept windows open to encourage circulation and fresh air. But the disease, even when not fatal, often took people down -- sometimes literally, as with McCloud's mother, the last one standing among the family. One day, she could no longer help the others.

"She finally gave up and had to crawl on her hands and knees to get to bed," McCloud says. "She was so weak."

A neighbor, Mrs. Van Dyke, helped care for the kids. But the biggest boost came from the town's doctor, Frank Nickel. Amid other house calls, he tended to the Pifer family, with a special focus on its youngest member, who seemed the closest to succumbing to the disease.

With few options to aid the lass, Nickel relied on hot-and-cold hydrotherapy, then often used to fight the flu (and to this day cited as a home remedy). Each visit, he would ask Mrs. Van Dyke to boil water on the stove and pour it into a small tub, then fill another tub with cool water. Switching a patient between hot and cold water was intended to relieve the effects of flu.

First, the toddler would be dunked in the hot water.

"I would scream," McCloud says.