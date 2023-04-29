FRANKFORT — When Danielle Skopick, who has cerebral palsy, graduated from Lincoln-Way East High School in 2019, her family took an extraordinary step to ensure she could continue on her career path.

Skopick, who was born with cerebral palsy, was employed at Aurelio’s Pizza in Frankfort, working the phones there throughout her high school years. When the owner of Pizza Pete in Orland Park announced his retirement, John Skopick, her father, decided the family should buy the business, where Danielle and her older sister and younger brother all could work.

“It’s been great. I love it. We’re all super close, so it’s been super fun to all be involved with it,” Danielle Skopick said. “It gives me something to do everyday.”

More than just doing something, she’s managing the Pizza Pete restaurant in Frankfort, where the family expanded to in 2021.

Pizza Pete in Orland Park opened in 1967, John Skopick said, recalling how growing up he and his family would order from there on Thursday nights when his mom would go bowling.

John Skopick, who is also an insurance agent, laughed as he recalled answering the phone at home growing up when his younger sister’s friends would call, and saying “Pizza Pete” as a joke.

“I was just playing a prank on my sister’s friends, but I would literally answer the phone ‘Pizza Pete.’ Now here we are 40 years later,” John Skopick said.

The original pizzeria was established by a man named Pete who opened pizzerias in Calumet City and Worth, he said, though it is unclear which restaurant opened first. People often ask if his name is Pete, he said, so when the family recently got a dog they named him Pete.

“At least then we can answer the question,” John Skopick said.

The family officially became owners of the Orland Park pizzeria in 2020, John Skopick said.

By January 2021, the family bought the former Pizza Mia in Frankfort, across the street from the recently opened Amazon warehouse and the former Lincoln-Way North High School, John Skopick said. The family lives in Frankfort and the business space was equipped for a pizza restaurant so expanding to Frankfort was an easy decision.

“It really was the perfect business for us, timing wise and what we wanted to do for Danielle,” John Skopick said. “We bought it as a place for Danielle to call her own and come to work every day and have a purpose.”

Pizza Pete is know for its tavern-style thin crust pizza and the double decker pizza, which is a pizzas on top of another. At the Frankfort location, he said the kitchen is bigger so the menu includes other food items like burgers, which are popular as well.

When the Skopick family took over the business, they modernized it to add a new ordering system and social media pages. Given Danielle’s previous experience at Aurelio’s, the family bought a similar ordering system so that she would be familiar with it, John Skopick said.

“The business just needed a fresh set of eyes and some modernization,” John Skopick said. “It’s just modernizing the brand and taking the same great pizza, that’s been around forever, and bringing it into the 21st Century.”

The business focuses on giving back to the community, he said, like donating pizzas to local police departments or high school sports teams. Danielle Skopick created an initiative called Pizza with a Purpose, in which 20% of sales every other Tuesday go toward a specific charity or group.

Recently, the restaurant partnered though Pizza with a Purpose with the Maddog Strong Foundation, an organ and tissue donation organization, Danielle Skopick said. The organization was created by her friend’s parents after her friend, Maddie “Maddog” Grobmeier, died unexpectedly at age 18 and told her parents she wanted her organs to be donated.

Danielle Skopick said she has been reaching out for charities or groups to partner with. Her goal is to expand the program from two to four Tuesdays a month.

The family has also hired people with disabilities, John Skopick said, with four people with disabilities working for the restaurant between the two locations.

“We do a lot of community based stuff and giving back,” John Skopick said. “We’re really connected to both communities.”

