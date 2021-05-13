Plane lands on Illinois freeway

Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in downtown Chicago on Wednesday, May 12, in response to the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel. The protest and march were organized by the US Palestinian Community Network were demanding an end to Israeli air strikes.

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Thursday morning on Interstate 355 near Interstate 80 near New Lenox because of a stalled engine, according to Illinois State Police.

The pilot took three passengers up in a “small, white Beechcraft airplane,” which landed on the south lanes of I-355 about 11:18 a.m., according to Master Sgt. Brian McKinney of the Illinois State Police 15th District.

After impact, McKinney said the pilot and three passengers all complained of minor neck pain, and were being evaluated by paramedics on scene.

“We don’t know yet if anyone’s going to the hospital,” McKinney said soon after the landing. “There’s damage to the aircraft but only minor injuries reported so far.”

The plane was blocking two southbound lanes of I-355 just about a mile north of I-80, McKinney said. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane remained open, he said.

Details about where the flight originated or its ultimate destination were not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration did not have details about the emergency landing as of noon, a spokeswoman said in an email.

